Marketed by Barratt Homes.placeholder image
Marketed by Barratt Homes. | Barratt Homes

One more look at this brand new 3-bed Sunderland home on the impressive Alder Heights development

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT

I could not resist one more look at this new 3-bed home which is available on the Alder Heights development in Sunderland.

Barratt Homes are marketing the property on Rotary View which has a price of £237,995.

Its Rightmove listing says: “MOVE IN FOR CHRISTMAS and secure £12,240 DEPOSIT BOOST plus flooring | The Moresby features AMPLE STORAGE OPTIONS. This home has an OPEN-PLAN kitchen with FRENCH DOORS to the garden, a spacious DUAL-ASPECT lounge, and a downstairs cloakroom.

“Upstairs you'll find 2 double bedrooms, including an EN SUITE main bedroom, a single bedroom that could be used as a study, and a family bathroom.”

Take a closer look at this Sunderland jewel.

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

1. Rotary Way, Sunderland

Marketed by Barratt Homes. | Barratt Homes

Photo Sales
Marketed by Barratt Homes.

2. Rotary Way, Sunderland

Marketed by Barratt Homes. | Barratt Homes

Photo Sales
Marketed by Barratt Homes.

3. Rotary Way, Sunderland

Marketed by Barratt Homes. | Barratt Homes

Photo Sales
Marketed by Barratt Homes.

4. Rotary Way, Sunderland

Marketed by Barratt Homes. | Barratt Homes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice