Beautiful finish at this immaculate family home on a well-situated Sunderland estate

Situated on the Burdon Rise development in Ryhope, the home has great links to Sunderland, Seaham and the A19 and is just a short drive to the coast.
The current owners put much care into improving the property, with highlights including Dekton worktops and Karndean flooring.
There’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms at the detached property, which is in a cul-de-sac on Leighfield Drive in the sought-after estate.
The property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for offers over £400,000.
Here’s a look around:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.