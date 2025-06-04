Beautiful finish at this immaculate family home on a well-situated Sunderland estate

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:39 BST

There’s been great attention to detail at this beautifully-finished family home.

Situated on the Burdon Rise development in Ryhope, the home has great links to Sunderland, Seaham and the A19 and is just a short drive to the coast.

The current owners put much care into improving the property, with highlights including Dekton worktops and Karndean flooring.

There’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms at the detached property, which is in a cul-de-sac on Leighfield Drive in the sought-after estate.

The property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for offers over £400,000.

Here’s a look around:

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Michael Hodgson

