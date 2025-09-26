Marketed by Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.placeholder image
'It's absolutely stunning!' - I need to win the Lottery so I can buy this beautiful 6-bed Ryhope home

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

An absolutely stunning 6-bed Ryhope home has gone on the market.

Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland are the estate agents behind the Yeldon Close, Hawksley Grange property which is on the market for £475,000.

It has so many highlights that it’s best to take a look at the Rightmove listing for this Sunderland jewel.

It says: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a stunning 6 bedroom detached home on this exclusive, established Charles Church development.

“Occupying a large garden plot to the rear and benefitting from double driveway and double garage to the side, this particular home has been slightly remodelled on the ground floor to combine the original dining room with the kitchen to create a stunning open plan rear with patio doors opening out to the impressive garden.”

Take a closer look.

Yeldon Close, Hawksley Grange, Ryhope

Yeldon Close, Hawksley Grange, Ryhope

Yeldon Close, Hawksley Grange, Ryhope

Yeldon Close, Hawksley Grange, Ryhope

