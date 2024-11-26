Barratt Homes launches Show Home at new Sunderland development

Barratt Homes North East is launching its very first Show Home at brand new development in Ryhope, Alder Heights.

Alder Heights from Barratt Homes, which will offer a collection of three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes, will be opening the doors to its Show Home on the 30th November to demonstrate the quality of the house types that will be available on the new development.

The new Show Home opening is the four-bedroom Kingsley house type, which features a spacious hallway behind the front door that leads onto the lounge area. The bright open-plan kitchen and dining area is designed with family living in mind, and comes complete with French doors that lead onto the garden. The ground floor is completed with a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, homeowners will find four bedrooms, with the main bedroom including its own en suite, plus a separate family bathroom for living in complete convenience.

Due to its location close to Seaham Beach, residents will be able to enjoy the benefits of living in a coastal town, alongside the attractions of Sunderland city centre just four miles away. According to the latest ONS data, Sunderland was listed as one of the most affordable locations in the UK, with average house prices of £119,0001 making it ideal for those who are looking to step on or up the property ladder.

All homes on the development, including the Kingsley Show Home, will integrate Part L energy efficiency standards, which will enable homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills whilst benefiting from sustainability and eco-friendly living. This includes features such as photovoltaic panels, waste water heat recovery and increased insulation, all of which play a vital role in improving the energy efficiency of the home, and in turn, reducing household bills.

Prices for properties on the new development start at £259,995, and interested buyers with a home to sell are able to take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. Taking away the hassle of sitting in a property chain and paying estate agency fees, Barratt Homes will purchase the existing property. Not only does this allow peace of mind when having a guaranteed buyer, but it also means that homeowners can stay in their current home until their new one at Alder Heights is ready.

Rebecca Forrest, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Alder Heights, commented: “We’ve seen a real interest in Alder Heights since we began work on the development earlier this year. Opening the doors to our new Show Home will now give customers the opportunity to get a feel for the quality of the properties for themselves. We encourage all interested buyers to come and visit the new Sales Office from 30th November, to chat with our Sales team about the options available.”

For more information on Alder Heights and to browse the energy-efficient properties, please visit: www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev002681-alder-heights/