Avant Homes releases new range of family homes for sale at £18.6m 65-home West Rainton development

Housebuilder Avant Homes has released a range of new family homes for sale at its £18.6m, 65-home Allenson View development in West Rainton, County Durham.

Located on Benbridge Bank, the development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom and features seven of Avant Homes’ house types.

The new family homes released for sale include three-bedroom detached Impstone and Ivystone house types, priced at £249,995 and £254,995 respectively, and four-bedroom detached Skybrook, Maybrook, Tambrook and Tidebrook house types starting from £279,995.

Each property benefits from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives including part exchange, five per cent deposit contribution and discounts for military or key workers.

Of the new homes available, three are four-bedroom, detached Tambrook family homes, which are strong examples of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

On the ground floor, in addition to the front-facing lounge, the Tambrook hallway leads through to an open-plan kitchen/dining space with classic French doors, as well as a dedicated utility room and large WC. There is also a second living space/garden room with bi-fold doors leading out to the enclosed garden.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private ensuite shower room. A family bathroom serves two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, with there being a further storage cupboard on the landing.

The Tambrook also benefits from an integral garage.

Avant Homes North East sales and marketing director, Miranda Parry, said: “Allenson View is a great example of our commitment to creating new thriving communities in places where people want to live.

“These newly released homes offer flexible living and entertaining spaces and are energy efficient which lowers energy bills, making them perfect for modern family living.

“The development has proved hugely popular with families and we therefore don’t expect these homes to be on the market for long. Any interested buyers should contact our sales team today to discuss how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”

Interested families can now visit the four-bedroom Monkbrook viewhome at Allenson View to see for themselves what the housebuilder has to offer.

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Allenson View.’