The stunning apartment at The Cedars in Sunderland is open to offers over £110,950 with Good Life Homes estate agents.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market an impressive top floor penthouse apartment in this impressive period home which stands prominently on the corner of The Cedars and Ryhope Road.
“Benefitting from a recent facelift, this gorgeous apartment also has the convenient benefit of lift access to each floor.
“Of particular note is the superb open plan lounge/kitchen with vaulted ceiling and multiple windows providing elevated views across the rooftops of stylish Rowlandson Terrace and further towards the sea.”