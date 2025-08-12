The stunning apartment at The Cedars in Sunderland is open to offers over £110,950 with Good Life Homes estate agents.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market an impressive top floor penthouse apartment in this impressive period home which stands prominently on the corner of The Cedars and Ryhope Road.

“Benefitting from a recent facelift, this gorgeous apartment also has the convenient benefit of lift access to each floor.

“Of particular note is the superb open plan lounge/kitchen with vaulted ceiling and multiple windows providing elevated views across the rooftops of stylish Rowlandson Terrace and further towards the sea.”

Take a look inside.

1 . Top floor life Plenty of space in this top floor dwelling in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

2 . Outstanding en suite A freestanding shower cubicle is one of the highlights in the en suite of this outstanding apartment. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

3 . Stunning in Ashbrooke If penthouse living appeals to you, then this apartment at The Cedars could be ideal. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings Photo Sales