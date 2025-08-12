Look at the wonderful view outside the impressive building.placeholder image
I love the style of this wonderful 'for sale' Ashbrooke 2-bed penthouse apartment

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST

An impressive top floor penthouse apartment is on the market in Ashbrooke and its asking price has been reduced.

The stunning apartment at The Cedars in Sunderland is open to offers over £110,950 with Good Life Homes estate agents.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market an impressive top floor penthouse apartment in this impressive period home which stands prominently on the corner of The Cedars and Ryhope Road.

“Benefitting from a recent facelift, this gorgeous apartment also has the convenient benefit of lift access to each floor.

“Of particular note is the superb open plan lounge/kitchen with vaulted ceiling and multiple windows providing elevated views across the rooftops of stylish Rowlandson Terrace and further towards the sea.”

Take a look inside.

Plenty of space in this top floor dwelling in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland.

1. Top floor life

Plenty of space in this top floor dwelling in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland.

A freestanding shower cubicle is one of the highlights in the en suite of this outstanding apartment.

2. Outstanding en suite

A freestanding shower cubicle is one of the highlights in the en suite of this outstanding apartment.

If penthouse living appeals to you, then this apartment at The Cedars could be ideal.

3. Stunning in Ashbrooke

If penthouse living appeals to you, then this apartment at The Cedars could be ideal.

The apartment is described online as 'gorgeous' and has had a recent facelift.

4. Gorgeous in Sunderland

The apartment is described online as 'gorgeous' and has had a recent facelift.

