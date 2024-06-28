For sale in Sunderland: Inside the family home with huge gardens just minutes from the city centre

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST

If you’re looking for a good-size family home with room to roam, this is the one for you.

The four-bed property is sought-after East Herrington is on the market with Purplebricks.

Tucked away at the end of a lengthy driveway off the quiet Careen Crescent, it is perfect for anyone wanting peace, quiet and privacy, while still being within minutes of the city centre in one direction and Doxford International and the A19 in the other.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The house, which has a combined living and dining room and separate both and shower rooms, is on the market at £425,000.

The house has extensive gardens to front and rear

1. Going green

The house has extensive gardens to front and rear | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
There's plenty of parking space

2. A long drive

There's plenty of parking space | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The house has a large open plan living and dining room

3. Living space

The house has a large open plan living and dining room | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The dining area has ample room for spending time with family and friends

4. Room to entertain

The dining area has ample room for spending time with family and friends | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GardensA19SunderlandProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.