The four-bed property is sought-after East Herrington is on the market with Purplebricks.

Tucked away at the end of a lengthy driveway off the quiet Careen Crescent, it is perfect for anyone wanting peace, quiet and privacy, while still being within minutes of the city centre in one direction and Doxford International and the A19 in the other.

The house, which has a combined living and dining room and separate both and shower rooms, is on the market at £425,000.

1 . Going green The house has extensive gardens to front and rear | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . A long drive There's plenty of parking space | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Living space The house has a large open plan living and dining room | Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Room to entertain The dining area has ample room for spending time with family and friends | Purplebricks Photo Sales