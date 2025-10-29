Marketed by Dowen, Sunderland.placeholder image
8th floor life beckons in this recently refurbished 1-bed apartment at Lakeside Village in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Contemporary living awaits for would-be buyers of this recently refurbished 1-bed apartment on the 8th floor of a Sunderland building.

It is situated in Aberdeen Tower in Lakeside Village and is for sale for offers in the region of £62,000 with Dowen, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Offered with no onward chain, the property is ideal for investors, home movers, or those looking to downsize. The accommodation includes a secure communal entrance hallway with both stairs and lift access to all floors.

“Inside the apartment, you'll find a welcoming entrance hallway, a spacious lounge, a well-proportioned bedroom, and a kitchen fitted with an integrated extractor hood. The recently installed bathroom features a stylish walk-in shower.”

Aberdeen Tower, Sunderland

Aberdeen Tower, Sunderland

Aberdeen Tower, Sunderland

Aberdeen Tower, Sunderland

