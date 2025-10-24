Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.placeholder image
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

I hope I win the Lottery so I can buy this 'simply stunning' 6-bed show stopper of a Sunderland home

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Oct 2025, 18:30 BST

There’s stylish and then there’s this absolute beauty of a Sunderland home which I love.

Join me as I take a virtual look at a 6-bed gem in Roker Park Terrace, Roker, which comes to the market with Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Arguably one of the finest examples of its type, this exceptionally well appointed 6 bed end-terrace house commands a much sought after and highly regarded position on the private road of Roker Park Terrace.

“Directly overlooking Roker Park and boasting convenient access to the sea front with its beautiful beaches, ideal for coastline walks, and a chance to take in the sea fronts numerous bars, restaurants and cafes.”

Take a closer look.

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

1. Roker Park Terrace, Roker

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

2. Roker Park Terrace, Roker

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

3. Roker Park Terrace, Roker

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

4. Roker Park Terrace, Roker

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBars
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice