'It's my dream home' - this incredible 4-bed Wearside gem has an elevator and a cinema room

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Just wow! This remarkable 4-bed Wearside home is packed with dreamy highlights including a cinema room, bar and an elevator.

Take a virtual tour of this Langley Moor, Durham, property which has been described as ‘the perfect fusion of cutting-edge contemporary design and peaceful countryside living.’

It has a guide price of £1,250,000 and is marketed by Bradley Hall, Durham.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Striking from the outset, Lynswood impresses with its bold architectural presence, blending traditional stone and brickwork with expansive glass features. A grand entrance framed by full-height windows sets the tone for what lies within. The home benefits from under floor heating throughout.”

Have a closer look.

1. Lynswood, Langley Moor, DH7

2. Lynswood, Langley Moor, DH7

3. Lynswood, Langley Moor, DH7

4. Lynswood, Langley Moor, DH7

