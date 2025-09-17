This 4-bed Sunderland house was designed and built in Sweden and it's perfect for open plan living

A true eco-home is on the market in Sunderland and it was designed and built in Sweden using timber-frame construction.

This 4-bed detached house in Newcastle Road is for sale through estate agents Yopa, Scotland & The North who are asking for offers over £375,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Designed and built in Sweden using timber-frame construction, this property is truly an eco-home which boasts solar panels, triple glazing, air source heating and a mechanical ventilation system throughout.

“Being Swedish in design and construction, various cultural quirks help to give this property a very unique personality, from outward opening exterior doors to push away the Swedish snow to high ceilings which allow maximum ventilation efficiency.”

Take a closer look.

