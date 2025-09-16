Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland.placeholder image
Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland. | Bradley Hall, Sunderland

This breathtaking 4-bed Silksworth home is like being on the Med with its palm trees and koi carp pond!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Wow! Take a look at this Sunderland property which is a little piece of heaven.

The 4-bed jewel in Warden Law Lane, Silksworth is marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland and is for sale at £595,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Nestled along the prestigious Warden Law Lane, this exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence offers an impressive blend of elegance, comfort, and privacy.

“Set behind a traditional stone wall and a pair of ornate cast iron gates, the home is beautifully framed by a meticulously landscaped garden, complete with a detached garage, greenhouse, and an array of charming outdoor features.”

Take a closer look.

Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland.

1. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland. | Bradley Hall, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland.

2. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland. | Bradley Hall, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland.

3. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland. | Bradley Hall, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland.

4. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland. | Bradley Hall, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice