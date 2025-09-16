The 4-bed jewel in Warden Law Lane, Silksworth is marketed by Bradley Hall, Sunderland and is for sale at £595,000.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Nestled along the prestigious Warden Law Lane, this exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence offers an impressive blend of elegance, comfort, and privacy.
“Set behind a traditional stone wall and a pair of ornate cast iron gates, the home is beautifully framed by a meticulously landscaped garden, complete with a detached garage, greenhouse, and an array of charming outdoor features.”