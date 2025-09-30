Marketed by David Wilson Homes North East.placeholder image
Check it out - a first look at a fantastic 4-bed home on the exclusive Doxford Green development in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Check out this brand new 4-bed home which is for sale on the exclusive Doxford Green development in Sunderland.

Prospective buyers are being asked to register their interest in the detached Winstone home which is marketed by estate agents David Wilson Homes North East and priced at £494,995.

It comes with a home office, 2 en suite shower rooms and parking for four cars.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The 4 bedroom Winstone home offers an open-plan kitchen diner with a large glazed bay onto the garden. A separate dining room, spacious lounge, home office, utility, and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

“Upstairs are four double bedrooms, which include a spacious main bedroom with en suite and dressing room. There's also an en suite to the second bedroom and a family bathroom.”

Take a closer look.

1. Burdon Lane, Sunderland, SR3

2. Burdon Lane, Sunderland, SR3

3. Burdon Lane, Sunderland, SR3

4. Burdon Lane, Sunderland, SR3

Related topics:SunderlandParking
