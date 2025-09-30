Prospective buyers are being asked to register their interest in the detached Winstone home which is marketed by estate agents David Wilson Homes North East and priced at £494,995.
It comes with a home office, 2 en suite shower rooms and parking for four cars.
Its Rightmove listing says: “The 4 bedroom Winstone home offers an open-plan kitchen diner with a large glazed bay onto the garden. A separate dining room, spacious lounge, home office, utility, and cloakroom complete the ground floor.
“Upstairs are four double bedrooms, which include a spacious main bedroom with en suite and dressing room. There's also an en suite to the second bedroom and a family bathroom.”