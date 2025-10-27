Brand new 3-bed Sunderland gem of a house is on the beautiful Alder Heights development

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT
Marketed by Barratt Homes.
Marketed by Barratt Homes. | Barratt Homes
Picture yourself in this wonderful and new 3-bed home which is available on the Alder Heights development in Sunderland.

Barratt Homes are marketing the property which has a price of £237,995.

Its Rightmove listing says: “MOVE IN FOR CHRISTMAS and secure £12,240 DEPOSIT BOOST plus flooring | The Moresby features AMPLE STORAGE OPTIONS. This home has an OPEN-PLAN kitchen with FRENCH DOORS to the garden, a spacious DUAL-ASPECT lounge, and a downstairs cloakroom.

“Upstairs you'll find 2 double bedrooms, including an EN SUITE main bedroom, a single bedroom that could be used as a study, and a family bathroom.”

Take a closer look at this Sunderland jewel.

