Brand new 3-bed Sunderland gem of a house is on the beautiful Alder Heights development
Picture yourself in this wonderful and new 3-bed home which is available on the Alder Heights development in Sunderland.
Barratt Homes are marketing the property which has a price of £237,995.
Its Rightmove listing says: “MOVE IN FOR CHRISTMAS and secure £12,240 DEPOSIT BOOST plus flooring | The Moresby features AMPLE STORAGE OPTIONS. This home has an OPEN-PLAN kitchen with FRENCH DOORS to the garden, a spacious DUAL-ASPECT lounge, and a downstairs cloakroom.
“Upstairs you'll find 2 double bedrooms, including an EN SUITE main bedroom, a single bedroom that could be used as a study, and a family bathroom.”
Take a closer look at this Sunderland jewel.