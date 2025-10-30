Estate agents YOUR MOVE Chris Stonock, Sunderland have described it as ‘offering excellent potential for buyers looking to modernise a property to their own taste’.

The property is in the grounds of Bishopwearmouth Cemetry, Chester Road and the asking price is £160,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hallway, spacious lounge, kitchen, bathroom, and three well proportioned bedrooms. Externally, the property benefits from an enclosed garden area, providing a private outdoor space.

“In need of refurbishment throughout, the bungalow has been realistically priced to sell, making it a fantastic opportunity for investors, developers, or those seeking a project. Early viewing is recommended to fully appreciate the potential on offer.”

