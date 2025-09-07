Its Rightmove listing says: “Extended to the side and rear, the property has undergone a complete refurbishment in the last year or two creating what must be one of the finest homes of it’s type available.”
1. Entrance porch
The entrance porch has stylish vinyl flooring. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland
2. Dining room
The dining room has loads of style and the estate agents say it can make a 4th bedroom. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland
3. Look at the media wall!
The bespoke media wall has wonderful shelving and LED lighting. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland
4. An impressive view
Another look at the media wall which has space for a flat screen TV as well as a plasma style electric fire. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland