A first look at the outside of the house which has been described as one of the finest of its type. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

Revisiting a jewel of a 3-bed Chapel Garth home which has a multi-car driveway

By Chris Cordner

Published 7th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This one is definitely worth a second look. It’s a 3-bed Sunderland house with a multi-car driveway, media wall and loads of other fabulous attractions.

The Deaconsfield Close property comes to the market through Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland and the asking price is £219,995.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Extended to the side and rear, the property has undergone a complete refurbishment in the last year or two creating what must be one of the finest homes of it’s type available.”

Take a closer look.

The entrance porch has stylish vinyl flooring.

The dining room has loads of style and the estate agents say it can make a 4th bedroom.

The bespoke media wall has wonderful shelving and LED lighting.

Another look at the media wall which has space for a flat screen TV as well as a plasma style electric fire.

