The three-bed property at 40 The Hawthorns is for sale for £375,000 with estate agents EweMove.

The Rightmove listing says: “A once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a modern, spacious and completely unique family home set across three floors.

“Originally an electricity sub-station, the building was converted into residential accommodation in 2000 and featured in an episode of Grand Designs.

“The results are stunning with a highly adaptable layout and the potential to create a 4th double bedroom with minimum cost and fuss.

“Award-winning architectural flourishes and neutral décor allow the property to feel light, bright and airy on the dullest of days.

“Opposite the entrance to the leafy Grange Park, this is an ideal location for families. East Boldon Metro Station as well as village shops and cafes are barely five minutes' walk away.”

Take a look inside...