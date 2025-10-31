Marketed by Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.placeholder image
Another look at a 2-bed Sunderland forever home which comes with a private balcony and impressive views

By Chris Cordner

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT

Top floor living awaits in this 2-bed Sunderland home which is sited in an attractive development.

The stunning setting of Ashbrooke awaits for prospective buyers of this impressive apartment which has wonderful views of the city.

It’s a 2-bed top floor gem in Tunstall Road and it comes to the market through estate agents Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Internally the private accommodation includes a hall, lounge with access to the private balcony, an open plan modern fitted kitchen, principle bedroom with en-suite shower room/wc, a second well-proportioned bedroom and a bathroom/wc.

“Externally there are pleasant communal gardens and residents parking facilities. The apartment is in a popular location and is close to local amenities as well as being within easy reach of Sunderland City Centre and transport connections. We highly recommend viewing to appreciate this superb apartment.”

1. Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

2. Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

3. Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

4. Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke

