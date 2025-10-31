The stunning setting of Ashbrooke awaits for prospective buyers of this impressive apartment which has wonderful views of the city.

It’s a 2-bed top floor gem in Tunstall Road and it comes to the market through estate agents Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Internally the private accommodation includes a hall, lounge with access to the private balcony, an open plan modern fitted kitchen, principle bedroom with en-suite shower room/wc, a second well-proportioned bedroom and a bathroom/wc.

“Externally there are pleasant communal gardens and residents parking facilities. The apartment is in a popular location and is close to local amenities as well as being within easy reach of Sunderland City Centre and transport connections. We highly recommend viewing to appreciate this superb apartment.”

Take a closer look.

1 . Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke Marketed by Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland Photo Sales

