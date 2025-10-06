Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.placeholder image
I love how close this 2-bed first floor apartment is to the Whitburn and Seaburn coastline

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Seafront walks, local restaurants and communal gardens - you can have it all at this first floor South Bents apartment.

There’s so much to admire in this 2-bed property in Bay Court which comes to the market through estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland for an asking price of £245,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “We are delighted to bring to the market this immaculately presented 2 bed first floor apartment situated in the sought after development of Bay Court in South Bents on Seaburn Sea Front which offering an ideal location for walks along the sea front, beautiful beaches, amenities, bars, restaurants as well as excellent transport links.”

Time for a closer look.

1. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

2. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

3. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

4. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

