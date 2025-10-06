There’s so much to admire in this 2-bed property in Bay Court which comes to the market through estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland for an asking price of £245,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “We are delighted to bring to the market this immaculately presented 2 bed first floor apartment situated in the sought after development of Bay Court in South Bents on Seaburn Sea Front which offering an ideal location for walks along the sea front, beautiful beaches, amenities, bars, restaurants as well as excellent transport links.”