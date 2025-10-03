Hive Estates are the agents who have brought this stunner of a Sunderland property at The Square, Fulwell to the market with an asking price of offers over £775,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Hive Estates welcomes to the market this stunning five-bedroom home, set over three floors, and located in the private gated development of The Square, in Fulwell.

“With over 3,750 sq ft of accommodation, with a private intercom entry system with electric gates, this home offers space with total seclusion. .”

Take a closer look.

1 . Stunning scenery The views are spectacular in the area of this stunning 5-bed home which comes to the market courtesy of Hive Estates. | Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne Photo Sales

2 . Open plan living The impressive open plan living and kitchen area spans nearly the full width of the home. | Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne Photo Sales

3 . Many attractions The kitchen's many impressive attractions include an American fridge freezer, under-mount sink, range cooker, and built-in microwave. | Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne Photo Sales

4 . Notable lounge featurws The electric fire is one of the notable features of the lounge. | Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne Photo Sales