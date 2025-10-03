This is the outside view of the property at The Square, Fulwell.placeholder image
This is the outside view of the property at The Square, Fulwell.

19 views of the most expensive house for sale in Fulwell - it's a 5-bed, 12-seat cinema gem

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

What an absolute stunner this property is - and it is the most expensive house which is currently for sale in Fulwell.

Hive Estates are the agents who have brought this stunner of a Sunderland property at The Square, Fulwell to the market with an asking price of offers over £775,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Hive Estates welcomes to the market this stunning five-bedroom home, set over three floors, and located in the private gated development of The Square, in Fulwell.

“With over 3,750 sq ft of accommodation, with a private intercom entry system with electric gates, this home offers space with total seclusion. .”

Take a closer look.

The views are spectacular in the area of this stunning 5-bed home which comes to the market courtesy of Hive Estates.

1. Stunning scenery

The views are spectacular in the area of this stunning 5-bed home which comes to the market courtesy of Hive Estates.

The impressive open plan living and kitchen area spans nearly the full width of the home.

2. Open plan living

The impressive open plan living and kitchen area spans nearly the full width of the home.

The kitchen's many impressive attractions include an American fridge freezer, under-mount sink, range cooker, and built-in microwave.

3. Many attractions

The kitchen's many impressive attractions include an American fridge freezer, under-mount sink, range cooker, and built-in microwave.

The electric fire is one of the notable features of the lounge.

4. Notable lounge featurws

The electric fire is one of the notable features of the lounge.

