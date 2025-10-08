Marketed by Taylor Wimpey.placeholder image
19 photos of a showstopper Sunderland home which is brand new in Ryhope

By Chris Cordner

Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

It’s brand new and it is breath taking. That’s this 5-bed gem of a property in Buttonwood Road, Ryhope, Sunderland.

Estate agents Taylor Wimpey have brought this £415,995 house to the market and it is part of the Burdon Manor development.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This five bedroom home has plenty of space spread across three floors. The large hallway leads you to the separate study on one side of the home, and the living room on the other side, making it easy to keep your work in one place.

“The spacious kitchen/diner/family area at the back of the home is great for socialising with friends and family, and with double doors to the rear garden from the dining area, it allows you to let the sunshine into the home.”

Take a closer look.

