17 Sunderland neighbourhoods which have seen property prices drop - and one with no change

By Kevin Clark
Published 27th Apr 2024, 21:07 BST

Sunderland has seen a wide fluctuation in property prices.

These are the areas of the city which have seen the steepest decline in housing prices, according to the latest figures

The table is based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

It includes one neighbourhoods where the average house price fell by more than a fifth in a single year.

1. Houghton West

2. Southwick

3. Ryhope

4. Newbottle and Penshaw

