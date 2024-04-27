Sunderland has seen a wide fluctuation in property prices.

These are the areas of the city which have seen the steepest decline in housing prices, according to the latest figures

The table is based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

It includes one neighbourhoods where the average house price fell by more than a fifth in a single year.

1 . Houghton West Houghton West had an average property price of £159,995 in March 2022 and £125,000 in March 2023, a fall of 21.9%.

2 . Southwick Southwick had an average property price of £105,000 in March 2022 and £87,2500 in March 2023, a fall of 16.9%.

3 . Ryhope Ryhope had an average property price of £150,000 in March 2022 and £130,000 in March 2023, a fall of 15.4%.