14 pictures inside a high-quality family home in Boldon Colliery

The detached home offers 1,378 sq ft of living space with four bedrooms, two bathrooms as well as downstairs WC, a modern kitchen and family room and large driveway and garage.
As an added bonus, this Boldon Colliery property is chain-free.
It’s on the market with South Shields-based Conway & Christie for offers over £400,000.
