14 more pictures inside new accommodation that's bringing something different to Sunderland seafront

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:33 BST

Anyone familiar with Sunderland seafront will know this property on the corner of St George’s Terrace and Roker Terrace that’s remained largely untouched for years.

Now, after two years of major renovation works, it’s opened its doors as The Beach House at One Roker Terrace, a new kind of accommodation for the city, for locals wanting a seafront getaway to visitors from afar.

Here’s more of a look around:

It's taken two years of painstaking restoration and renovation works to bring the once rundown property up to this standard after a trio of local business partners saw its potential.

1. Labour of love

It's taken two years of painstaking restoration and renovation works to bring the once rundown property up to this standard after a trio of local business partners saw its potential. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The newest addition to the seafront is an occasion house, which means it can be booked for a range of purposes. You can book it by the bedroom for an overnight staycation by the sea or hire the whole house for group holidays, meetings and events.

2. For all occasions

The newest addition to the seafront is an occasion house, which means it can be booked for a range of purposes. You can book it by the bedroom for an overnight staycation by the sea or hire the whole house for group holidays, meetings and events. | Submitted

Photo Sales
The Skyloft is the largest of the bedrooms and spans the length of the former attic space. As well as a superking bed, it has a seating area, work desk overlooking the seafront and the largest of the bathrooms with a bath and a sit-in shower.

3. The Skyloft

The Skyloft is the largest of the bedrooms and spans the length of the former attic space. As well as a superking bed, it has a seating area, work desk overlooking the seafront and the largest of the bathrooms with a bath and a sit-in shower. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Major building works have included creating a new, stable wall running alongside St George's Terrace, with coping stones that fit the era of the property. There's five on-site car parking spaces for guests on the property's land. Meanwhile, the public footpath running up the steps and along the bottom of the carpark has been improved.

4. Major improvement

Major building works have included creating a new, stable wall running alongside St George's Terrace, with coping stones that fit the era of the property. There's five on-site car parking spaces for guests on the property's land. Meanwhile, the public footpath running up the steps and along the bottom of the carpark has been improved. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice