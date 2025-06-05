Now, after two years of major renovation works, it’s opened its doors as The Beach House at One Roker Terrace, a new kind of accommodation for the city, for locals wanting a seafront getaway to visitors from afar.
Here’s more of a look around:
1. Labour of love
It's taken two years of painstaking restoration and renovation works to bring the once rundown property up to this standard after a trio of local business partners saw its potential. | Sunderland Echo
2. For all occasions
The newest addition to the seafront is an occasion house, which means it can be booked for a range of purposes. You can book it by the bedroom for an overnight staycation by the sea or hire the whole house for group holidays, meetings and events. | Submitted
3. The Skyloft
The Skyloft is the largest of the bedrooms and spans the length of the former attic space. As well as a superking bed, it has a seating area, work desk overlooking the seafront and the largest of the bathrooms with a bath and a sit-in shower. | Submitted
4. Major improvement
Major building works have included creating a new, stable wall running alongside St George's Terrace, with coping stones that fit the era of the property. There's five on-site car parking spaces for guests on the property's land. Meanwhile, the public footpath running up the steps and along the bottom of the carpark has been improved. | Sunderland Echo
