13 Sunderland homes you could buy for a life at the seaside from a 1-bed apartment to a 6-bed jewel

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

If you’ve dreamed of a life with the sound of the waves to enjoy each morning, look no further. We have 13 Sunderland gems for you to consider.

All of these homes are for sale on Rightmove, from a 1-bed top floor apartment to a 6-bed detached house with a cinema room.

Get ready to browse properties at Roker, Whitburn, Seaburn, and St Peter’s Riverside.

A 6-bed detached house with a cinema room. The property is set on one of Whitburn's most desirable coastal streets and is for sale at offers over £899,950.

1. Markham Avenue, Sunderland

A 6-bed detached house with a cinema room. The property is set on one of Whitburn's most desirable coastal streets and is for sale at offers over £899,950. | EweMove, Covering North East England

A top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in a prime location. It's a one-minute walk to the beach and the property is for sale at £120,000.

2. The Cove, Sunderland, SR6

A top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in a prime location. It's a one-minute walk to the beach and the property is for sale at £120,000. | The Good Estate Agent, National

A 'rare opportunity' to buy a fifth floor luxury apartment with panoramic sea, coastal and river views - all for £325,000.

3. Wheatsheaf Court, North Haven

A 'rare opportunity' to buy a fifth floor luxury apartment with panoramic sea, coastal and river views - all for £325,000. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

You get the best of all worlds here with river views from your window and the coast on your doorstep. This 2-bed first floor apartment is on sale at £67,950.

4. River View, Low Street, Sunderland, SR1

You get the best of all worlds here with river views from your window and the coast on your doorstep. This 2-bed first floor apartment is on sale at £67,950. | Hackett Property, Sunderland

