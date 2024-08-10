13 pubs and clubs up for sale in and around Sunderland

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 05:21 GMT

Ever fancied running your own pub?

Well the dream could come true if you want it to - and have got the money to make it a reality.

Here are 13 pubs, clubs and venues in and around Sunderland on the market with Rightmove.

The @venue is a two storey, freehold property,within walking distance of the Stadium of Light. It is on the market with Rightmove and Christie & Co with an asking price of£475,000.

1. The @venue, Zetland Street, Roker

The @venue is a two storey, freehold property,within walking distance of the Stadium of Light. It is on the market with Rightmove and Christie & Co with an asking price of£475,000. | Rightmove

Bobby's Bar is on the market with Rightmove and Everard Cole Ltd's Leeds office with an asking price of £395,000.

2. Bobby's Bar, Low Row

Bobby's Bar is on the market with Rightmove and Everard Cole Ltd's Leeds office with an asking price of £395,000. | Rightmove

The Halfway House is on the market with Sidney Phillips Limited, Northern and Rightmove with a asking price of £275,000.

3. The Halfway House, Southwick Road

The Halfway House is on the market with Sidney Phillips Limited, Northern and Rightmove with a asking price of £275,000. | Rightmove

The Albion is on the market with Rightmove and Christie and Co at an asking price of £250,000

4. The Albion, Viktor Street, Roker

The Albion is on the market with Rightmove and Christie and Co at an asking price of £250,000 | Rightmove

