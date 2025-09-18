An immaculate 3-bed terraced cottage which is in Stansfield Street, Roker and is for sale for offers in the region of £179,950.placeholder image
An immaculate 3-bed terraced cottage which is in Stansfield Street, Roker and is for sale for offers in the region of £179,950. | Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland

13 homes you could buy which are within walking distance of the Stadium of Light

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Sunderland fans may want to check these properties out if they fancy living near the home of their heroes.

All of these 13 homes are within walking distance of the Stadium of Light and all are for sale on Rightmove.

Check out this great range of offers from a dormer cottage to spacious mid terraced family homes.

A 'surprisingly spacious 3 bedroom mid terraced dormer cottage with a south facing garden' and for sale at £129,950.

1. Francis Street, Fulwell

A 'surprisingly spacious 3 bedroom mid terraced dormer cottage with a south facing garden' and for sale at £129,950. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell

Photo Sales
A spacious mid terraced family home which is ideally placed for access to local amenities, and is for sale at £135,000.

2. Devonshire Street, Sunderland

A spacious mid terraced family home which is ideally placed for access to local amenities, and is for sale at £135,000. | Andrew Craig, Fulwell

Photo Sales
Offers in the region of £159,950 are asked for this 3-bed home described as 'an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers, investors or families.'

3. Fulwell Road, Fulwell

Offers in the region of £159,950 are asked for this 3-bed home described as 'an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers, investors or families.' | Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland

Photo Sales
A beautifully presented larger style cottage which is for sale at offers in region of £164,950.

4. Glenthorne Road, Roker

A beautifully presented larger style cottage which is for sale at offers in region of £164,950. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium of Light
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice