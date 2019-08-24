Hetton Centre remains open as usual after fire broke out at football ground
Despite the Sunderland vs Newcastle ladies game location being moved to the Stadium of Light, Everyone Active’s centre in Hetton is remaining open as usual.
The complex is home to Sunderland AFC Ladies, who are set to take on Newcastle Ladies in a Wear-Tyne derby on Sunday, August 25. SAFC confirmed that the ladies match has been moved to the Stadium of Light following a fire which has caused damage to the Eppleton CW Ground in Hetton.
Firefighters from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon were sent to the scene of the blaze at Hetton's leisure centre in Bernard Park after receiving a call at 7.29pm.
People who were using the facilities at the site, which includes a pool and Wellness Centre gym, were evacuated at the time.
The fire resulted in the roof suffering 5% damage by fire and 100% damage by smoke. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue has confirmed that the cause of the blaze is suspected to have been started deliberately.
The centre was forced to close temporarily on Thursday, August 22.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Alex Scullion, chairman of the Hetton Town Trust and councillor for Houghton said: "It's a dreadful thing to have happen in Hetton.”
"It's not the first time we have an incidents, but we've had nothing as bad as this. It's just a great shame for everyone involved."
Everyone Active confirmed on Friday, August 23 that their centre is now open as usual despite the Sunderland vs Newcastle ladies game being moved to the Stadium of Light.
Ian Bradgate, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We can confirm that a fire took place at the Hetton Community Centre, located behind our leisure centre. As a precautionary measure, we temporarily evacuated all members and employees from our building.
“We would like to assure our members that the fire has not affected the running of the centre and we remain open as usual.”
The ladies match is set to kick off at 2pm and SAFC say Sunderland supporters are encouraged to support the ladies team.