Great pictures as first Active Sunderland family fun day takes place - here's where to catch the next ones
and live on Freeview channel 276
Archery, dodgeball, hula hoops and tennis are just some of the free activities lined up for Active Sunderland's family fun sessions taking place throughout the city this summer.
The free sessions are taking place across Sunderland’s parks through the school summer holidays, with a variety of outdoor games, activities and sports challenges on offer.
Activities will include:
• Hula hoops
• Swing balls
• Balance and agility games
• Running challenge
• Cycling challenge
• Step up challenge
• Archery
• Mini golf
• Netball & Basketball target shooting
• Tennis• Dodgeball and Handball
• Early years activities
• Taster sessions from local sports clubs.
The first session was held at Princess Anne Park in Washington on July 24, and further sessions are programmed for:
- Cliffe Park, Seaburn – July 31
- Silksworth Sports Complex – August 7
- Hetton Lyons Country Park – August 14
- Mowbray Park – August 21
Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, said: "I know lots of families will be looking for activities to keep children entertained over the summer, and these sessions allow families to try out lots of different activities, have fun and get active - all while being completely free.
"I'd encourage families to come along, get involved and enjoy all the benefits that come with being active.”
Find out more information and register interest at www.mysunderland.co.uk/familyfun
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.