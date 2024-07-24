Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children enjoyed a whole host of free activities as the first free family fun day of the summer holidays took place.

Kids and their parents and carers get sporty for the summer at the first of weekly fun days hosted by Active Sunderland. Picture c/o North News and Pictures. | North News & Pictures northn

Archery, dodgeball, hula hoops and tennis are just some of the free activities lined up for Active Sunderland's family fun sessions taking place throughout the city this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free sessions are taking place across Sunderland’s parks through the school summer holidays, with a variety of outdoor games, activities and sports challenges on offer.

Activities will include:

• Hula hoops

• Swing balls

• Balance and agility games

• Running challenge

• Cycling challenge

• Step up challenge

• Archery

• Mini golf

• Netball & Basketball target shooting

• Tennis• Dodgeball and Handball

• Early years activities

• Taster sessions from local sports clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids and their parents and carers get sporty for the summer at the first of weekly fun days hosted by Active Sunderland. Picture c/o North News and Pictures. | North News & Pictures northn

Kids and their parents and carers get sporty for the summer at the first of weekly fun days hosted by Active Sunderland. Picture c/o North News and Pictures. | North News & Pictures northn

The first session was held at Princess Anne Park in Washington on July 24, and further sessions are programmed for:

Cliffe Park, Seaburn – July 31

Silksworth Sports Complex – August 7

Hetton Lyons Country Park – August 14

Mowbray Park – August 21



Kids and their parents and carers get sporty for the summer at the first of weekly fun days hosted by Active Sunderland. Picture c/o North News and Pictures. | North News & Pictures northn

Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, said: "I know lots of families will be looking for activities to keep children entertained over the summer, and these sessions allow families to try out lots of different activities, have fun and get active - all while being completely free.

"I'd encourage families to come along, get involved and enjoy all the benefits that come with being active.”