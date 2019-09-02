Great North Run 2019: Road closures and parking restrictions in place for the event

The annual Great North Run will take place on Sunday 8 September 2019, with thousands of runners taking to the streets of Newcastle, Gateshead and South Shields

These are the road closures and parking restrictions in place for the event.

Newcastle Great North Run Road Closures

According to NewcastleGateshead, “the following road closures outline the legal road closure times which have been permitted by the relevant authorities, however the actual closure times when participants are using the roads will be managed by professional stewards to minimise disruption.”

The North West Radial (Jedburgh Road A167) and associated slip roads between Grandstand Road and the Great North Road - Saturday 7 September 8pm - Sunday 8th September 6pm

North Terrace between Claremont Road and Town Moor - Saturday 7 September 8pm - Sunday 8th September 6pm

Central Motorway East (A167) (M) and associated slip roads between Great North Road and Tyne Bridge - 6.45am and 6pm Sunday 8 September 2019

Tyne Bridge - 6.45am and 6pm on Sunday 8 September 2019

Claremont Road between Grandstand Road and Queen Victoria Road - 6.45am and 6pm Sunday 8 September 2019

Hunters Road between Sheraton Street and Claremont Road - 6.45am and 6pm on Sunday 8 September 2019

Jesmond Dene Road at its junction with Great North Road - 10am and 11am on Sunday 8 September 2019

Great North Road (Northbound) at its junction with Grandstand Road - 10am and 11am on Sunday 8 September 2019

Great North Road (Southbound) at its junction with Grandstand Road - 10am and 11am on Sunday 8 September 2019

Quayside Rd - 6am - 7pm

Sandhill - 8am - 7pm

Swing Bridge - 8am - 7pm

Bottle Bank (access to Hilton Hotel only) - 8am - 7pm

Pipewellgate - 8am - 7pm

Hillgate - 8am - 7pm

South Shore Rd (Gateshead) - 6am (Mon 3 Sept) - 23.59 (Sun 9 Sept)

Newcastle parking restrictions

Anyone requiring access to Queen Street, King Street and Lombard Street on event day can do so using the pedestrian zone on Dean Street.The Watergate car park behind The Guildhall will also be closed during this period.

The Swing Bridge, whilst closed to vehicular traffic will remain open to pedestrians at all times. The Gateshead Millennium Bridge will remain open during the event.

Access to Baltic Quays resident's car park will not be affected.

Bottle Bank will be closed to general traffic and buses.

Access to the Hilton Hotel and Curzon Place will be via Oakwellgate, Cannon Street, Church Street and Bridge Street.

In addition, temporary waiting restrictions will be in place between 7am and 11am on Sunday 8 September 2019 on the following road: Ponteland Road – south side, from the access road to Wingrove House rear car park to its eastern junction with A167 Jedburgh Road.

Gateshead Great North Run Road Closures

Road closures according to Gateshead Council.

8pm Saturday to 5pm Sunday - A167 Central Motorway, Cowgate Roundabout to Great North Road (B1318) interchange

Sunday 8 September

8.45am to 5pm - A167 Central Motorway including Tyne Bridge, B1318 Great North Road interchange to A184 Park Lane

9am to 5pm- A184 Park Lane, A184 Felling by-pass to White Mare Pool interchange (Leam Lane A194)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9.45am to 4pm - A194 Leam Lane , White Mare Pool interchange to John Reid Road roundabout (A1300)

9.45am to 4pm - A1300 John Reid Road to Prince Edward Road (A1300) to Redwell Lane/Coast Road (A183) roundabout

8am to 5pm - A183 Redwell Lane / Coast Road Roundabout, Coast Road roundabout to Coast Road (A183) roundabout with Sea Road and Mowbray Road

South Shields Great North Run Road Closures

Sunday 8 September

A19 trunk road will be temporarily closed from 9am - 5pm at the northbound and southbound exit slip roads at Lindisfarne roundabout

A183 Coast Road will be temporarily closed from 8am - 6pm between Redwell Lane and New Crown Roundabout

A183 Coast Road will be temporarily closed from 1pm - 6pm between Marsden Grotto and New Crown roundabout

A183 Sea Road will be temporarily closed from 9am - 6pm between New Crown roundabout and Gypsies Green Stadium

A194 Leam Lane northeast bound will be temporarily closed from 9.45am - 5pm between White Mare Pool and John Reid Road

A1300 John Reid Road eastbound will be temporarily closed from 9.45am - 5pm between Leam Lane and King George Road

A1300 Prince Edward Road / Redwell Lane will be temporarily closed from 9am - 5pm between King George Road and Coast Road

B1303 Station Road southbound will be temporarily closed from 9.45am - 5pm from the roundabout at the junction with Commercial Road, Ferry Street and Coronation Street

C411 Bents Park Road will be temporarily closed from 2.45am - 5.30pm between New Crown Roundabout and Sea Way

C412 Mowbray Road will be temporarily closed from 2.45am - 6pm between Westoe Road and New Crown Roundabout

John Reid Road (A1300) / Winskell Road (Bus Link) will be temporarily closed from 9.45am - 5pm

South Shields parking restrictions

There will be restrictions in place between 11am on Saturday 7 September and 6pm on Sunday 8 September.

No vehicle (except a vehicle being used for emergency purposes or managing the event) should wait, load, or unload in:

Seafield Terrace, South Shields northeast side from its junction with A183 Sea Road in a south-easterly direction to Seaview Terrace

Seaview Terrace, South Shields northeast side from Seafield Terrace in a south- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Beach Road

C411 Beach Road, South Shields northwest side from its junction with Seaview Terrace in a north- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Bents Park Road

C411 Beach Road, South Shields southeast side from its junction with Salisbury Place in a north- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Bents Park Road

C411 Bents Park Road, South Shields northeast side from its junction with C411 Beach Road in a south- easterly direction to a point 70 metres southeast of its junction with Sea Way

C411 Bents Park Road, South Shields southwest side from its junction with C411 Beach Road in a south- easterly direction to a point 70 metres southeast of its junction with Sea Way

A183 Coast Road, South Shields south west side from its junction with Kingsway in a north- westerly direction for a distance of 310 metres

A183 Coast Road, South Shields southwest side from its junction with Kingsway in a south-easterly direction for a distance of 75 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn south side from its junction with A183 in an easterly direction for a distance of 195 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn north side from its junction with A183 in an easterly direction for a distance of 20 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn both sides from a point 100 metres east of its junction with A183 in a southerly direction for a distance of 20 metres