Great North Run 2019: How to get there by Metro and how to buy passes

If you’re taking part in the Great North Run 2019 or are going along to watch, then there are a variety of Metro stations along the route that you can use

Using the Metro to get to the Great North Run 2019

The starting point of the run is about a 15 minute walk from Haymarket Metro station in Newcastle, and South Shields Metro station is about a 20 minute walk from the finish line.

The official Great North Run website explains that “trains will be extremely busy getting to the start and finish, so please expect delays and allow plenty of time”.”

The Tyne and Wear Metro will be running additional trains from the start of service until approximately 7pm on Sunday 8 September.

Additional trains have been planned for all areas of the network to get runners and spectators to the start of the run and then once the run has begun, there will be a train every 7.5 minutes to South Shields.

After the race has finished, there will be a train every 7.5 minutes from South Shields into Newcastle.

The website says, “We recommend you plan your journey in advance and aim to get to your destination early, especially runners, as trains will be very busy from early in the day.”

The Tyne and Wear Metro also adds, “Crowd control queues will be in place at some stations so be prepared to queue before being able to board a train.”

Buying a Metro ticket

You are able to buy your Metro Day ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine or get your Great North Run wristband online (on sale until 1 September).

You can also buy a ticket at the Great North Run Event Village on Saturday 7 September.

Ticket types

All-day ticket - Valid for travel all day on 8 September

Adult Day £5.20

Child Day £1.40

Any Metro ticket machine select 'GN Run 8/9 Adult' or 'GN Run 8/9 Child' from the main screen

Wristband - Valid for travel all day on 7 September

Adult Day £5.20

Child Day £1.40

Wristband - Valid for travel on the 8 September

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adult Single £3.50

Adult Day £5.20

Child Single 90p

Child Day £1.40

Online and from Nexus TravelShops

Wristband - Valid all day on 7 and 8 September

Adult £10.40

Child £2.80

Online and from Nexus TravelShops

Temporary Metro station closures

Some stations will be closed temporarily or have reduced access in order to assist with the movement of passengers and to improve crowd control.

Haymarket - No entry into the station (exit only) from 8am until 10.40am. Please use Monument instead.

Jesmond - Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket or Monument instead.

Manors - Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket or Monument instead.

Chichester - Closed from 1pm until early evening. Please use South Shields.

Parking at a Metro station

The official Great North Run website notes that “the start area is 13.1 miles away from the finish, so please decide carefully where you will park. Please note: no event parking is available at the start.”

If you need to travel by car, you could consider parking at a Metro station (Callerton Parkway, Bank Foot, Kingston Park, Regent Centre, Four Lane Ends, Northumberland Park, Heworth, Fellgate, East Boldon or Stadium of Light all have car parks) and taking the Metro to the start and from the finish.

Note: There will be station closures in place and advance tickets on sale to speed up passenger flows. Visit nexus.org.uk to plan your journey.