A new study has revealed the UK cities with the happiest and unhappiest couples ahead of Valentine’s Day. And it’s good news for Sunderland couples, with the city ranking 12th, behind Leeds, Birmingham and London.

The study was conducted by Getir, who analysed the average monthly search volumes for ‘how to break up with someone’ in 15 major UK cities to reveal which regions are searching the most for help to get out of their relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Getir, Sunderland has a population of 274,200. The monthly search volume per 100,000 for ‘how to break up with someone’ stands at 190, proving it to be a city with very happy couples.

In what some people may be surprised by, London tops the happiest couple charts. Despite its massive population of nearly nine million, an average of only 57 people search for ‘how to break up with someone’ per 100,000.

Nottingham is the city with the unhappiest couples, with an average of 272 people searching every month for ‘how to break up with someone’ per 100,000 of its population. Bristol is second for cities with the unhappiest couples, with Liverpool third.

The study revealed an unusual trend that cities with the least breakup searches are those with the highest populations. So, if you live in a big city, you can head into Valentine’s Day without a looming possibility of a break-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK cities ranked from unhappiest to happiest couples