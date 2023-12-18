Full dates as Puffing Billy train returns to Sunderland for final countdown to Christmas 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The amazing festive sights and sounds of the Puffing Billy train are returning to Sunderland for the final countdown to Christmas.
The locomotive-style vehicle has been carrying Santa and his elves around various communities in the North East during December, and is heading back to Sunderland for the final week before Christmas.
The road train was built by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell, in tribute to the one he remembered from his visit to Butlin’s in Filey as a youngster.
Created in 2012, it first toured communities the following year, with each festive tour becoming bigger and better than the last.
The dates below give a list of locations, but the team find it hard to predict arrival times, so fans can download a smartphone app to get live updates.
Android / Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...
IOS / Apple Store - https://apps.apple.com/.../puffing-billy-2022/id1487306704
Tuesday, December 19
Ryhope, Tunstall, Farringdon, Grindon, Pennywell, South Hylton, Barnes, Ashbrooke and Hendon
Wednesday, December 20
Stadium of Light, Roker, Southwick, Red House, Hylton Castle, Town End Farm and Nissan
Thursday, December 21
Fatfield, Rickleton, Oxclose, Lambton, Blackfell, Usworth, Concord, Albany, Washington Village