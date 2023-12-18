News you can trust since 1873
Full dates as Puffing Billy train returns to Sunderland for final countdown to Christmas 2023

By Ross Robertson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
Full dates as Puffing Billy returns to Sunderland

The amazing festive sights and sounds of the Puffing Billy train are returning to Sunderland for the final countdown to Christmas.

The locomotive-style vehicle has been carrying Santa and his elves around various communities in the North East during December, and is heading back to Sunderland for the final week before Christmas.

The road train was built by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell, in tribute to the one he remembered from his visit to Butlin’s in Filey as a youngster.

Created in 2012, it first toured communities the following year, with each festive tour becoming bigger and better than the last.

The dates below give a list of locations, but the team find it hard to predict arrival times, so fans can download a smartphone app to get live updates.

Android / Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

IOS / Apple Store - https://apps.apple.com/.../puffing-billy-2022/id1487306704

Tuesday, December 19

Ryhope, Tunstall, Farringdon, Grindon, Pennywell, South Hylton, Barnes, Ashbrooke and Hendon

Wednesday, December 20

Stadium of Light, Roker, Southwick, Red House, Hylton Castle, Town End Farm and Nissan

Thursday, December 21

Fatfield, Rickleton, Oxclose, Lambton, Blackfell, Usworth, Concord, Albany, Washington Village

