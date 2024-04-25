Free antiques valuation to help uncover Sunderland's hidden treasures
Hidden treasures lurking in the attics and cupboards of Sunderland are hoped to be unearthed at an event in the city.
Antiques experts are inviting Wearsiders to bring their family heirlooms, cherished memorabilia and curious artefacts along to a free valuation session.
Auctioneers Anderson & Garland Auctioneers are hosting the free valuation day at Wearside Golf Club in Coxgreen on Monday, May 13.
The session takes place between 10am and 3pm.
A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: “Our team of industry leading experts are on hand to appraise a wide range of antiques, collectibles, silver and jewellery, and will also provide you with a free auction estimate for items you wish to sell.”
Visitors don’t need to book, and can also arrange home visits for ‘significant, larger items’.
For more information email: [email protected], or call (0191) 430 3000.
