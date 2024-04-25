Free antiques valuation to help uncover Sunderland's hidden treasures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Submitted pictures

Hidden treasures lurking in the attics and cupboards of Sunderland are hoped to be unearthed at an event in the city.

Antiques experts are inviting Wearsiders to bring their family heirlooms, cherished memorabilia and curious artefacts along to a free valuation session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auctioneers Anderson & Garland Auctioneers are hosting the free valuation day at Wearside Golf Club in Coxgreen on Monday, May 13.

The session takes place between 10am and 3pm.

A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: “Our team of industry leading experts are on hand to appraise a wide range of antiques, collectibles, silver and jewellery, and will also provide you with a free auction estimate for items you wish to sell.”

Visitors don’t need to book, and can also arrange home visits for ‘significant, larger items’.