Your top 10 Sunderland places to go in Restaurant Week

More than 50 bars, cafes and restaurants took part in the event, organised by Sunderland BID, which is aimed at driving footfall to the city’s hospitality venues and showcasing some of the new openings.

Diners could tuck into £10, £15 and £20 deals as an incentive to return to an old favourite or try out somewhere new.

Figures show more than 16,000 people dined out during the week, with more than 6,000 vouchers downloaded.

Here’s the most popular restaurants in the city, according to the amount of voucher downloads.

1 . The Botanist The Botanist proved the most popular restaurant to visit in the city during the week. Opening its doors in January 2024 in Keel Square, it's proved a popular addition to the city with its cocktails, live music and food offering.

2 . Rumour Has It, Green Terrace Rumour Has It in Green Terrace proved the most popular independent restaurant in the city. It offers some great quality food options in Great Gatsby-esque surroundings.

3 . The Scullery, Silksworth Silksworth favourite The Scullery is regularly highly rated in the city and it came in third for Sunderland Restaurant Week, proving the event isn't just for city centre venues.

4 . Tarantino's, North Bridge Street Tarantino's in North Bridge Street makes a statement with its decor and its inventive food menu. Look out for its lobster and platter options!