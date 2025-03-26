Your top 10 Sunderland places to go in Restaurant Week

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST

The first Sunderland Restaurant Week of 2025 took place this month, and it seemed to satisfy the tastebuds of plenty of diners.

More than 50 bars, cafes and restaurants took part in the event, organised by Sunderland BID, which is aimed at driving footfall to the city’s hospitality venues and showcasing some of the new openings.

Diners could tuck into £10, £15 and £20 deals as an incentive to return to an old favourite or try out somewhere new.

Figures show more than 16,000 people dined out during the week, with more than 6,000 vouchers downloaded.

Here’s the most popular restaurants in the city, according to the amount of voucher downloads.

The Botanist proved the most popular restaurant to visit in the city during the week. Opening its doors in January 2024 in Keel Square, it's proved a popular addition to the city with its cocktails, live music and food offering.

1. The Botanist

Rumour Has It in Green Terrace proved the most popular independent restaurant in the city. It offers some great quality food options in Great Gatsby-esque surroundings.

2. Rumour Has It, Green Terrace

Silksworth favourite The Scullery is regularly highly rated in the city and it came in third for Sunderland Restaurant Week, proving the event isn't just for city centre venues.

3. The Scullery, Silksworth

Tarantino's in North Bridge Street makes a statement with its decor and its inventive food menu. Look out for its lobster and platter options!

4. Tarantino's, North Bridge Street

