Your favourite Wetherspoons pubs in Tyne & Wear according to Trip Advisor reviews

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:35 BST

The chain has a reputation for good beer and bargain grub, but where’s the best Wetherspoons in Tyne & Wear?

We recently looked at Google ratings for the chain’s pubs in the areas which proved a popular read. Now, we’ve had a look at how they fare according to Trip Advisor reviews, with 5 being the top mark you can achieve on that platform.

A landmark pub in Houghton with its prime spot as you enter the town, The Wild Boar has the top rating of Tyne and Wear Wetherspoons at 3.8.

1. The Wild Boar, Houghton, 3.8

A landmark pub in Houghton with its prime spot as you enter the town, The Wild Boar has the top rating of Tyne and Wear Wetherspoons at 3.8. | Sunderland Echo

One of the most popular Wetherspoons in Tyne & Wear, thanks in part to its beer garden overlooking the river, The Quayside in Newcastle has a 3.6 rating.

2. The Quayside, Newcastle, 3.6

One of the most popular Wetherspoons in Tyne & Wear, thanks in part to its beer garden overlooking the river, The Quayside in Newcastle has a 3.6 rating. | Google maps

Located on Jackson Street in Gateshead, The Tilley Stone has one of the higher ratings at 3.6.

3. The Tilley Stone, Gateshead, 3.6

Located on Jackson Street in Gateshead, The Tilley Stone has one of the higher ratings at 3.6. | Google Street View

One of two Wetherspoons in Sunderland city centre, and the longest running, The William Jameson has a rating of 3.5 from close to 150 reviews. It's named after the man who laid out Fawcett Street and the surrounding roads on behalf of the Fawcett family.

4. The William Jameson, Sunderland, 3.5

One of two Wetherspoons in Sunderland city centre, and the longest running, The William Jameson has a rating of 3.5 from close to 150 reviews. It's named after the man who laid out Fawcett Street and the surrounding roads on behalf of the Fawcett family. | Sunderland Echo

