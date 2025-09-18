Your chance to ride the Gin & Cheese train on heritage railway

All aboard the Gin & Cheese train!

Weardale Railway is giving people the chance to take in the views of the Durham Dales while tucking into locally-made cheeses with a locally-distilled gin in hand.

Guests enjoying Weardale Railway's Gin and Cheese Train | Submitted

The restored 16-mile heritage railway, which runs from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope, has teamed up with Teesdale Cheesemakers and South Hetton-based WL Distillery for Gin & Cheese train.

A three-hour round trip from Bishop Auckland West to Stanhope, passengers will be welcomed with a drink before enjoying four artisan gins, including two handcrafted spirits from WL Distillery – paired with a curated tasting of five cheeses, featuring award-winning varieties from Teesdale Cheesemakers, produced on their family farm near Barnard Castle.

The train runs on Saturday, October 25 and departs at 1pm.

Claire Gibbons, General Manager of Weardale Railway, said: “We were overwhelmed by the demand for our first Gin and Cheese Train of 2025, so we’ve added a second date to give more people the chance to savour award-winning local flavours while taking in the stunning scenery of the Durham Dales.

“It’s the perfect way to slow down, enjoy the view, and celebrate the very best of the North East.”

An array of cheeses on offer at Weardale Railway | Submitted

The Weardale Railway is part of The Auckland Project, a regeneration charity transforming Bishop Auckland into a leading visitor destination through its unique collection of heritage attractions, galleries, and gardens.

Since 2020, operational heritage services and events on the Weardale Railway - a volunteer-supported heritage line - have been revived.

Its calendar includes themed journeys, a stargazing train, afternoon teas, and the ever-popular Santa Express, returning this Christmas with passengers invited to enjoy a festive train ride including a complimentary hot chocolate and cookie, and little ones will meet Santa and receive a small gift.

Tickets for the Gin & Cheese train can be booked at https://weardale-railway.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/55212.

The train departs from Bishop Auckland at 1pm, with tickets priced at £60 and only available in groups of two or four.