World Vegan Month 2021: The best vegan restaurants across Sunderland chosen by readers

Veganism and vegetarianism is becoming more popular year on year. Studies suggest over 600,000 Brits avoid eating meat or animal products entirely.

The benefits can be huge, with a 2016 report coming to the conclusion that if every human on the planet went vegan, the world’s food-related emissions would drop 70% by 2050.

And meat free alternatives are easier to find than ever, so we asked our readers where they like to pick up vegan food across Sunderland, and here are some of the responses.

1. Good Apple Cafe The Good Apple Cafe on Derwent Street is fully vegan and has a wide ranging menu - including breakfasts - for both sit-in and take away customers.

2. 808 Bar & Kitchen Sunniside's 808 is ideal for eating out with those who aren't veggie, but they may change their minds after seeing the options. Vegan highlights of the menu include the plethora of tapas options.

3. Greggs A staple of the North East, Greggs is getting involved in the meat free movement with meat free sausage rolls, breakfasts and more. The chain also recently announced the introduction of a vegan Steak Bake for Christmas 2021.

4. No 2 Church Lane, Sunderland 2 Church Lane occupies a fantastic spot opposite the Empire Theatre and there are some stunning burgers to match the great location. The restaurant has a full menu dedicated to meat free products.