The winners of the Great British Pub Awards have been announced, with 16 pubs in total taking home a very well deserved award.
From Best Country Pub to Best Pub for Dogs and many other categories in between, the Great British Pub Awards has recognised and highlighted the excellence of pubs in the UK hospitality industry, in particular those who provide an outstanding service to customers.
According to the Great British Pub website, chair of judges for the awards Ed Bedington said: "We're delighted to be revealing the best pubs in the UK. These operations are outstanding, and we are extremely proud to be able to shine a light on them and the sector which is such a vibrant part of the UK's culture. I'd urge everyone to visit these incredible pubs."
1. Overall Great British Pub of the Year & Best Country Pub
The Tollemache Arms in Harrington, Northamptonshire is the winner of two awards. It was the overall winner of Great British Pub of the Year, as well as Best Country Pub. | Google Maps
2. Best Town Pub (Sponsored by Molson Coors)
Bull & Swan in Stamford, LINCS is the winner of Best Town Pub, which is sponsored by Molson Coors. | Bull & Swan-Google
3. Best Pub for Dogs
No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, Norfolk won the Best Pub for Dogs. The pub has its own dog boutique, which is named after the owner’s own four-legged friends, Eric and Dolly. | Google Maps
4. Best Pub for Entertainment
The Trafalgar Tavern in Greenwich, London won the Best Pub for Entertainment award, due to hosting live music, quizzes, supper clubs, cinema nights, history talks and much more. | Google Maps
