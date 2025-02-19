Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community cafe has announced it’s closing its doors at a city sports club.

Willow Tree is closing its doors | Sunderland Echo

Willow Tree Coffee and Kitchen opened in the historic Ashbrooke Sports Club in autumn 2024, serving soups, sandwiches, coffee and more.

Giving employment opportunities to all, including people who are neurodiverse and others who may face barriers to employment, it gave new life to the cafe area overlooking the green which had previously been occupied by businesses including Vistas coffee shop and Diego’s.

However, the owners have announced the premises weren’t quite right for their offering.

There is also a pizza side to the business called NEapolitan offering Neapolitan-style pizzas.

But it’s not the end of either, with the team exploring new opportunities and venues.

The city business is the brainchild of Jo Gordon, who runs the My Sister’s Kitchen community interest company (CIC), and Katrina Brown of FitKat Coaching CIC.

The coffee shop opened in autumn 2024 | Sunderland Echo

A statement reads: “Our partnership with Ashbrooke Sports Club was planned to come to an end on February 28th.

“However, due to building works taking place right outside our cafe and in the kitchen, we have made the difficult decision to close today (February 19) as it does not meet food safety standards. What a journey it’s been!

“We’ve loved serving our community, providing training opportunities, and being part of such a fantastic space.

“While Ashbrooke Sports Club is a great venue, it wasn’t quite right for us, so we’ve made the tough decision to move on to pastures new.

Pizza dough is also used to make Panuozzo, Italian-style pizza sandwiches | Sunderland Echo

“While this chapter is closing, we’re incredibly excited about what’s next—and we can’t wait to share our future plans with you soon!

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us so far.

“Stay tuned for updates, and as always, we appreciate your continued support!In the meantime if you’re looking for your NEapolitan Pizza or Posh Pink Slice fix, then you’ll find us, and our van Peggy at local food and drink events.”

The historic sports club is undergoing improvements | Sunderland Echo

There’s a wave of ongoing improvements taking place at the Victorian sports club.

It was almost forced to close in early 2024 due to declining use and membership but, as a new board of trustees brings some fresh ideas and investment to the table, the historic club is entering a new chapter.

As part of wider plans to improve the facilities at the sports club, the bars are undergoing a refurbishment with the lounge already given a new look.

Ashbrooke Sports Club, which is also a registered charity, has almost 500 members who use its facilities for four core sports: cricket, rugby, bowls and squash.

Monthly membership is £15, entitling use of sports facilities and joining training and team structures. It also means a vote on club business, use of changing facilities, a members lounge for meetings and social events and other loyalty benefits.

Non-members can use the clubhouse, field, gym, astro-turf, function rooms, bars and café.

The club has a range of other groups and organisations, including physical therapy clinic, Ashbrooke Therapies, who offer physio, sports rehab, beauty and holistic therapies from the venue, personal trainers, football coaching, a table tennis club, networking events and an art group.