Whitburn micropub named CAMRA’s 2025 Cider Pub of the Year
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)’s Sunderland and South Tyneside branch has announced the winner of the 2025 Cider Pub of the Year competition.
The branch has picked Blue’s Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn as the winner - with The Avenue, in Roker, being selected as the runner up.
CAMRA has stated that to qualify for the competition, venues must sell real cider or perry, which it defines as being fermented from the while juice of fresh pressed apples without the use of concentrated or chaptalised juices.
In order for it to be “real”, cider and perry should never be concentrated then diluted either in terms of the juice used or the alcohol content.
CAMRA’s 2025 edition of the Good Beer Guide describes Blue’s Micro Pub as: “In the centre of Whitburn village, this friendly micropub offers five cask ale handpulls, up to six real ciders and five keg. Craft bottles and cans are available.
“There is an outdoor area and further seating upstairs with a games room.
“A cask and wine club is held on Wednesday, Thursday is Pie and a Pint night, Friday is quiz night, with a free cheeseboard every Sunday.
“Card only payments. Buses to Sunderland and South Shields outside the door.”
As the Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA branch winner, Blue’s Micro Pub will now go forward to the regional stage of CAMRA’s national Cider Pub of the Year competition.
The venue will be judged alongside the winners from the Cleveland, Darlington, Durham and Tyneside and Northumberland branches.
Then the 16 regional winners are divided into four groups of four, with four winners of these groups then judged to find an overall national champion - which will be announced in early 2026.
