Which Sunderland restaurants are offering pancakes on the menu this Pancake Day?

Pancake Day is nearly here, and Sunderland residents have plenty of options for where to go this year after Coronavirus restrictions limited the festivities last year.

This year the day falls on Tuesday March 1 before Lent begins the following day and ends on Thursday April 14.

But if you still aren’t sure on where to get your dose of tasty desert this year, these are our picks for places to go across Sunderland.

808 Bar and Kitchen

Since the site opened, 808 has been very impressive on Pancake Day and this year is no different. The Sunniside restaurant has a full menu of pancakes from 11:00am – 9:00pm with six options for diners.

Customers can choose from white Kinder, Lotus Biscoff, whipped goods, milkway mix, strawberry and Nutella as well as the simple lemon and sugar option with ice cream also available for just £1 extra.

In addition to dine-in options, the restaurant is also offering takeaway meals.

Coffee Yolo @ Stack Seaburn

Another place giving the option of eat-in or takeaway meals is based at the hugely popular Stack site in Seaburn. Their resident cafe is already well-known for their pancakes and crepes, and this year they have three options available priced at £8.50 each.

The menu includes salted caramel, strawberry and Nutella as well as Biscoffy pancakes which can be picked up between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Love Lily

A local favourite, Love Lily offer incredible food all year round, but it is their pancakes where the brand really excels and Pancake Day is like Christmas across the two sites.

Their seafront site in Roker is where the main action throughout Pancake Day will come with a full pancake menu available between 9:00am and 9:00pm in addition to ten snacks especially for the big day. No reservations are needed and the restaurant which overlooks the beach is only offering sit-in for customers.

Those who wish to eat in the comfort of their own home can order from the company’s Pallion shop which is offering the same menu between 11:00am and 9:00pm.

Port of Call

Port of Call on Park Lane usually opens its menu a little wider on Pancake Day and this year is no different thanks to the city Centre bar offering five different options from 11:00am until they sell out.

Customers have the option of Nutella and double chocolate, rhubarb and custard, salted caramel, strawberry cheesecake and cinnamon maple syrup.

All meals are served as a stack of three pancakes and cost £7.50 with additional options for scoop of ice cream and strawberries for an extra 50p each.

2 Church Lane

Usually specialising in burgers, the High Street West restuarant is ideal for any special days including Valentine’s Day, and Pancake Day is no different. Although the restaurant has teased at a Pancake Day menu, they are yet to announce their plans for the day.

