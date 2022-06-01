When are supermarkets across Sunderland open this Jubilee bank holiday weekend? Opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Sainsburys and more

The Jubilee weekend is getting closer, but when will Sunderland residents be able to head out and pick up their weekly shop?
The change in bank holidays to allow for Jubilee celebrations have impacted supermarket opening hours. Here’s what you need to know for the weekend which starts on June 2 and runs until June 5.
Asda
Most Popular
-
1
Jubilee trifle: We try making a version of the competition-winning Platinum Pudding recipe
-
2
Council Tax rebate for thousands in Sunderland
-
3
Tyne and Wear Metro introduce special Ed Sheeran ticket ahead of stadium shows
-
4
Take a look inside this incredible five-bedroom townhouse on sale for £850,000 in Whitburn
-
5
The Sunderland pubs offering free pints to toast the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - here's how to get yours, but you'll have to be quick
Asda stores do not seem to have any set opening times across the company ahead of this weekend. For example, the Pennywell store will be open between 7:00am and 10:00pm from Thursday until Saturday before opening between 10:00am and 4:00pm on Sunday while the Leechmere Road site will be open between midnight and 10:00pm on Thursday, 6:00am until 10:00pm on Friday and Saturday and 10:00am until 4:00pm on Sunday.
It is best to check online for your local store.
Aldi
Aldi stores across the region will be open between 8:00am and 10:00pm on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the Jubilee weekend with shops remaining open between 10:00am and 4:00pm on Sunday. These are the regular opening hours for stores across the country.
However, the company has suggested that times may vary by store so it is best to check your local store’s opening times on their website before heading out.
Lidl
Much like Asda, Lidl is advising that opening times vary from store to store throughout the bank holiday and the company are suggesting anyone looking to shop at their stores should check opening times on their website.
Morrisons
Morrisons shops across the UK will, for the most part, keep to their regular opening hours of 6:00am until 10:00pm, but the supermarket recommend checking online before heading out.
Sainsburys
Sainsburys supermarkets will operate at a reduced rate across the Thursday and Friday, opening between 8:00am and 8:00pm before returning to regular opening times for the weekend.
Tesco
Opening hours for tesco stores across the region are likely to open at regular times, but close at the earlier time of 8:00pm on Thursday and Friday. Regular hours will the resume across Saturday and Sunday.