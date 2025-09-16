We've taken over a well-known Washington pub with a new food menu and more
One in a string of pubs in Bonemill Lane in Fatfield, the Biddick Inn dates back to the early nineteenth century.
Over the past month, it’s undergone some changes under North East pub group, Just Pubs, who’ve taken over the lease of the historic spot.
They’ve kept the existing staff, but have introduced some changes, including an all new Italian menu in the restaurant side of the venue and some decor changes to lighten up the space.
Meanwhile, the bar side of the pub is now a sports bar with Sky Sports, TNT Sports, a new pool table, new TV, interactive darts board as well as signed football kits on the walls.
Lee Roberts, operations manager at Just Pubs, said: “We have another 14 pubs across the region and when the lease came up on this, Stonegate approached us.
“I already knew of the pub, it’s so well-known and a great location. We’ve made some changes like bringing in our menu in the restaurant. We’ve kept it Italian for now, but it’s not your bog standard Italian.
“We’ve also introduced some pub classics in the bar menu, like parmos.”
The new restaurant menu includes starters like arancini, prosciutto and melon, smoked mackerel pâté and more.
Mains include options such as a range of pizzas and pastas as well as a la carte options.
“People seem to like the changes we’ve made so far,” added Lee. “We also want to make the most of the beer garden at the back, which some people don’t realise is even there.”
Other new additions including reintroducing a buskers night and live music.
*The Biddick is open seven days a week from 12pm. Food is served every day until 9pm.