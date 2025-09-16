We've taken over a well-known Washington pub with a new food menu and more

It’s one of the most well-known pubs on the banks of the Wear and it’s entering a new chapter under new management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One in a string of pubs in Bonemill Lane in Fatfield, the Biddick Inn dates back to the early nineteenth century.

The Biddick Inn supervisor Dawn Henry | Sunderland Echo

Over the past month, it’s undergone some changes under North East pub group, Just Pubs, who’ve taken over the lease of the historic spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve kept the existing staff, but have introduced some changes, including an all new Italian menu in the restaurant side of the venue and some decor changes to lighten up the space.

Meanwhile, the bar side of the pub is now a sports bar with Sky Sports, TNT Sports, a new pool table, new TV, interactive darts board as well as signed football kits on the walls.

The new sports bar in the bar side of The Biddick | Sunderland Echo

Lee Roberts, operations manager at Just Pubs, said: “We have another 14 pubs across the region and when the lease came up on this, Stonegate approached us.

“I already knew of the pub, it’s so well-known and a great location. We’ve made some changes like bringing in our menu in the restaurant. We’ve kept it Italian for now, but it’s not your bog standard Italian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant side of the business | Sunderland Echo

“We’ve also introduced some pub classics in the bar menu, like parmos.”

The new restaurant menu includes starters like arancini, prosciutto and melon, smoked mackerel pâté and more.

Mains include options such as a range of pizzas and pastas as well as a la carte options.

Dishes from the new restaurant menu at The Biddick Inn | Sunderland Echo

“People seem to like the changes we’ve made so far,” added Lee. “We also want to make the most of the beer garden at the back, which some people don’t realise is even there.”

Other new additions including reintroducing a buskers night and live music.

*The Biddick is open seven days a week from 12pm. Food is served every day until 9pm.