Christmas is edging closer and closer, and restaurants are making their festive menus available as the final weeks of November come and go.

Pub chain Wetherspoons is no different, and last week it announced what has been added before Christmas.

Sunderland City Centre is home to two Wetherspoons pubs, the William Jameson on Fawcett Street and the Cooper Rose on Albion Place, which is set to reopen following major renovations on December 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The menu is available at four venues around Sunderland.

All the following prices are from the William Jameson’s menu.

The chain also run pubs in Houghton, Washington and Seaham.

This year’s Christmas menu sees a welcome return to pigs in blankets and seven sausages wrapped in bacon will be added to the ‘small plates’ section of the menu this year for £4.25.

The pigs in blankets are also being offered as part of the ‘bigger appetites’ menu for children.

Another festive favourite is coming back thanks to the brie and bacon burger and chicken and stuffing burger, which are both making a return to the menu from £7.80.

The brand is also bringing the taste of festive cheese to the menu thanks to a new ‘big cheese’ burger (from £7.80) which includes two slices of brie in addition to halloumi fries and a blue cheese dip on the side.

The dairy trend continues into Wetherspoons’ pizza menu where a new 11 inch brie and garlic mushroom pizza (£7.15) is available in the build up to Christmas. This is being offered as a vegetarian alternative to the chicken, bacon, stuffing and brie pizza (£8.15) which is making a return this winter.

Wetherspoons are also offering two new paninis for Christmas - the chicken, stuffing, bacon and cranberry panini is available now, as is the brie and cranberry panini for vegetarians from £3.99. Tomato and basil soup is also available as a side instead of chips or salad.

The pub chain have two new desert options for diners. The snowy road desert (£3.95), served with vanilla ice cream, Belgian chocolate sauce and toffee sauce is making a return alongside the brand new rocky road (£1.50), made of Belgian chocolate with cherries, marshmallows and sultanas.