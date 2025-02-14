The deal includes popular breakfast meals 🍳

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherspoons are offering a brand-new breakfast deal

The deal will be offered across 650 of its pubs in the UK

Food items in the deal include a small breakfast, breakfast muffin or tea and toast

Wetherspoons has confirmed that more than 650 of its pubs across the UK will now be serving breakfast deals for £2.99 or less.

Menu items that will be included in the breakfast deal offer are a small breakfast, a breakfast muffin, or tea and toast.

The deal will include one of the above meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small breakfast includes a fried free-range egg, Lincolnshire sausage, baked beans and a hash brown.

The breakfast muffin includes a fried free-range egg, Lincolnshire sausage, bacon and American-style cheese which are in an English muffin. The breakfast muffin deal also includes any soft drink or refills of coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

The tea and toast deal also includes a refill of coffee, tea or hot chocolate and is available for £2.49 or less. The meal includes two slices of toast with a choice of jam or marmalade to spread.

Vegetarian options of each meal are also available and are included in the breakfast deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hot drinks include Lavazza coffee, Twinings tea and hot chocolate, which includes free refills for £1.71.

Wetherspoon’s founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “ Our pubs are known for offering excellent food and drinks, at great prices.

“We believe that customers will welcome the value-for-money breakfasts in the pubs.”

For more information on Wetherspoons’ menu, please visit its website.