We're still open for business on Sunderland promenade - despite all the building works
Tucked away on the promenade as it winds its way from Roker to Seaburn, The Hideout opened its doors back in 2018 and has since built up a loyal following.
However, despite the heatwave which usually sees the cafe enjoying its busiest days, customer numbers have dropped dramatically due to the resurfacing works taking place on the promenade.
Major strengthening works are underway on the headland of the lower promenade beneath Cliffe Park and are due to complete in the autumn.
The works, being carried out by Sunderland City Council, include replacing the promenade's tarmac surface, which has suffered serious storm damage over recent winters, with a tougher and longer-lasting aggregated concrete, with drainage improvement works also underway.
But while business owner Hayley, who owns The Hideout with business partners Lisa and Ashleigh, says she appreciates the work needs doing it’s causing major disruption to their business.
“They are having to pull up the prom for all the resurfacing and it’s causing so much dust and noise,” she said.
“Although people can still access the coffee shop, people don’t want to sit with all the noise. Who wants a relaxing coffee with that going on?
“I appreciate the works need to be done and we have no issue with the workmen, but it’s heartbreaking to see the coffee shop empty at what would usually be our busiest period. We’re a family-run business and rely on the summer months to get us through the winter.
“We’ve just done a refurbishment inside and had we had more notice on the works we wouldn’t have done it.”
Hayley posted about the works on social media, which received a wave of support.
“I wasn’t going to post on social media but it’s just an absolute nightmare. The post has been seen tens of thousands of times. We just want to remind people we’re here and open for business.
“People complain when places shut, but you need to support your local businesses, even if just to buy a can of pop.”
A budget of £675,000 has been allocated for the resurfacing and drainage works.
Information released by the council says works were timetabled for the summer to lessen the risk of weather disruption and damage, and to keep the popular promenade open as much as possible.
In total, 2,700 square metres of concrete, or more than half an acre (0.6 of an acre) is being laid.