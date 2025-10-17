We're offering half-price pints to celebrate Sunderland's 'Extra Pint Bridge'

Keel Crossing opening this weekend means ‘extra time’ for a pre-match pint in the city centre.

And to mark the time saved getting from Keel Square to the Stadium of Light, two city pubs are hitting the back of the net with a pint offer.

Time for an extra pint | Submitted

From this weekend, The Engine Room and The Dun Cow will be just a five-minute walk from the Sheepfolds, giving fans an additional 15 minutes of drinking time on matchdays – just enough time to squeeze in an extra pint before kick-off.

To celebrate “15-minutes of added time”, both pubs will be offering a 50% discount on all draught between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Saturday 18 October ahead of Sunderland’s home clash with Wolves.

The discount will be automatically applied during the 15-minute window across the full drinks range including the likes of Cruzcampo, Moretti and Music Sippy, the Sunderland Music City and VAUX collaboration, which is now available on draft at The Engine Room.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO at Culture Quarter, operators of The Engine Room and The Dun Cow, said: “Keel Crossing is a brilliant new connection for the city – and we’re thrilled that it now makes our venues an even bigger part of the matchday experience for Sunderland fans.

“Our team will be giving 110% out there on Saturday to meet demand and we hope fans old and new will join us and take full advantage of the new shorter route.”

The Engine Room and The Dun Cow are situated at the heart of Sunderland’s Culture Quarter, just a 30-second walk from Keel Crossing.