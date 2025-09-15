“We’re investing in Sunderland for the long term and we hope to be on the seafront for another 44 years, just like Shagorika was,” says the owner of Seaburn’s newest restaurant.

Well-known for their site in South Shields as well as in Sunniside in Gateshead, family business Namaste has now opened on Sunderland seafront.

Namaste owner Razz Ahmed, right, and chef manager Shuhel Ahmed. | Sunderland Echo

There’s been a major transformation of the old Shagorika site on Queens Parade, which traded for 44 years, making it one of the longest-running Indian restaurants in the city.

It opened as Namaste Prosecco Bay Lounge four weeks ago and owner Razz Ahmed said there’s been lots of former Shagorika customers coming to check out the new addition.

The former Shagorika is now home to Namaste after a major refit | Sunderland Echo

“The likes of Moti Raj and Shagorika have done so much for the community over the years,” said Razz. “So many people have memories of Shagorika over the years. This is a long term investment for us and we want to be here for another 44 years like they were. Our overall aim is always good food with good service.

“I would say 90% of our customers so far have been customers who came to Shagorika and they seem to like what we’ve done. They say it’s great to see the place lively and busy again.”

There’s a whole new look and kitchen at the site as well as a menu that’s Indian food, but with a modern twist.

The team at opening weekend | Namaste

At weekends, post 9.30pm, Namaste turns into a bar with live music, which Razz says is aimed at giving people more than just a dining experience.

There’s also plans to transform the upstairs of the site into a bar and restaurant, whilst the outdoor area, with heaters, will be covered in time for winter.

There’s also bottomless brunches running at weekends.

A selection of starters from the menu | Sunderland Echo

Razz added: “Hospitality isn’t just about food, it’s about entertainment and it gives people a reason to stay after their meal.”

The businessman is from Sunderland and he says, after the success of his other ventures, it’s great to open a restaurant in his home city.

“I have always wanted to open a restaurant in Sunderland. To get a place in Seaburn is amazing, it’s a prime location and we feel proud to be bringing the restaurant back to life.”

Razz’s brother and nephew, Shuhel Ahmed and Raj Miah, are heading up the Sunderland site, with head chef Mustak in the kitchen, who’s dishing up different options to those available at the other Namaste sites, using a charcoal grill.

*Namaste Prosecco Bay Lounge is open seven days a week, from 5pm Monday to Friday and from 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays.