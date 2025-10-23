We're bringing Kroud Karaoke back to Sunderland

“We were getting messages every day asking when we coming back to Seaburn,” says the team at Kroud Karaoke after it returns following more than a year away.

The mass-singalong event returns to Stack for a big festive special and the team says Sunderland can expect the usual festival-style experience with confetti explosions and inflatable mics.

Earlier this year, Kroud Karaoke had to step back from the seafront venue due to technical issues beyond the control of both parties.

But now, they’re back — and bigger - with a festive special on Friday, December 12.

Chris Schrouder and Alex Schrouder , the creators and owners of Kroud Karaoke, said: “We’ve massively missed putting on shows at Seaburn. The crowds are always up for it, and the atmosphere is electric. We were devastated when we had to stop.”

Alex added: “We get around 30 messages a day from people asking when we’re coming back. We knew as soon as we posted on social media it would go crazy — and it has! With over 100,000 views across our last three posts, this one’s set to be absolutely huge.”

The team behind Kroud Karaoke and STACK Seaburn are strongly advising customers to arrive early, as the event is expected to be extremely busy.

It’s free to attend on a walk-in basis, but once the venue reaches capacity, entry cannot be guaranteed.

The show will kick off between 7:30pm and 8pm.

The organisers added: “This one’s going to be something really special. We can’t wait to be back on stage and celebrate with everyone again.”